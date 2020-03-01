Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
avo domestic violence editors picks family violence family violence order fatality hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        premium_icon Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        Crime ‘I hope you are ashamed of punching your mother,’ magistrate says.

        Sisters leading the way for young women

        premium_icon Sisters leading the way for young women

        Sport The Grundy sisters are leading the way for young women in the South Burnett as they...

        Deb announces School Leavers Bursary recipient

        premium_icon Deb announces School Leavers Bursary recipient

        News Deb Frecklington has announced the winner of her School Leavers Bursary.

        Empowering women through running

        premium_icon Empowering women through running

        Sport The Kingaroy Go Getter Girls Running Group have been empowering women through...