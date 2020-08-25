Woman charged after price tag swapped on extravagant statue

A woman faced Nanango Court after giving herself a $730 discount on a tiger garden statue from Bunnings. Photo: Flickr/Michele Mossop

A woman faced Nanango Court after giving herself a $730 discount on a tiger garden statue from Bunnings. Photo: Flickr/Michele Mossop

A WOMAN has paid a high price, after massive self-appointed Bunnings discount landed her in Nanango Magistrates Court on Monday (August 24).

Jasmine Colmer entered a plea of guilty before the court, after she switched the price tag on an extravagant Bunnings garden statue.

According to police prosecuter sergeant Pepe Gangami, Colmer had removed the tiger statue’s $899 price tag, and attempted to purchase the item for $170 instead - a massive $729 discount.

According to deference lawyer Thomas Carr, the 46-year-old had gone to Bunnings with the intention of buying the tiger with money her partner at the time had given her. She spent the money on other items, but did not want to return home without the intended purchase.

Police retrieved the statue during a search warrant of Colmer‘s property in October 2019, and she was subsequently charged with dishonestly gaining a benefit to herself. She pleaded guilty yesterday.

Taking into account the hefty price tag of the tiger, Magistrate Sinclair fined Colmer $350, which has been referred to SPER.

No convictions have been recorded.