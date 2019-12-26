Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
Crime

Woman charged with stealing from fireys

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Dec 2019 11:45 AM

A woman is due in court today after she allegedly stole goods donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day.

The woman, 37, allegedly forced her way into a supermarket in western Sydney at about 3.40pm yesterday, according to NSW Police.

Once inside the supermarket on Railway Terrace in Schofields, the woman allegedly stole food, mobile phone SIM cards and a trolley that was filled with items that had been donated to members of the NSW RFS.

Police were notified of the alleged robbery and made attempts to stop the woman and a man, 48, as they drove away from the supermarket along Railway Terrace in a northern direction. Police allege as they pursued the woman she did not stop, and officers began following the car with a helicopter.

A short time later the vehicle stopped after hitting a fence in St Albans Road and the man and woman were arrested.

A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.

The woman was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving. Bail was refused. She will appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.

The man was charged with possession of a prescribed substance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due in Blacktown Local Court on February 3.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks nsw rural fire service theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'FIRST IN BEST DRESSED' Where to find South Burnett bargains

        premium_icon 'FIRST IN BEST DRESSED' Where to find South Burnett bargains

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing Day bargains

        PHOTOS: Biggest Santa Flaws and Christmas time in the bush

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Biggest Santa Flaws and Christmas time in the bush

        News Getting the perfect photo can be tough. Here are some of the biggest Santa fails.

        CTC shares the gift of giving this Christmas

        premium_icon CTC shares the gift of giving this Christmas

        Community CTC has been working hard to distribute hampers full of food and other necessary...

        PHOTOS: PCYC kids have ‘best Christmas ever’ at Karinya

        PHOTOS: PCYC kids have ‘best Christmas ever’ at Karinya

        News Nanango PCYC has been busy spreading festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas.