The rescue helicopter is en route following a single vehicle crash in Booyal. File Photo.
Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal

Holly Cormack
10th Apr 2021 7:57 AM
UPDATE 9.18am:

A woman and girl have been flown to Bundaberg Hospital. 

The child was transported in a stable condition with injuries to her lower legs. 

The woman is uninjured. 

Earlier 7.57am:

Paramedics are on scene at a single-car crash in Booyal, where a woman and girl are reportedly entrapped in the vehicle.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 6.28am this morning.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

