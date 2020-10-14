Woman clocked at 145km/h with two year old in back seat

A BRISBANE woman who was caught doing 145km/h in a 1ookm/h zone on the Burnett Highway has been fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

On October 8 Mundubbera police detected a vehicle doing 145km/h on the Burnett Highway section through Ban Ban.

At the time the driver had a two year old child in the back seat.

Gayndah Police OIC Sergeant Don Auld said the driver had no reason for speeding.

“It’s particularly concerning, not only the high speed but the fact the driver had a two year old in the car at the time,” Sgt Auld said.

“This is the sixth high range speeding offence in the Gayndah area this year and all of these drivers have suffered the consequences of fines and losing their licence.

“She was a Brisbane resident passing through the country thinking she could get away with putting her foot down.”

Four lives have been lost this year along the notorious stretch of Burnett Highway running from Nanango through to Rockhampton.

11 lives were lost in the past decade and 16 over the past two decades, just in the North Burnett.

READ MORE: $95 invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

‘Momentary inattention’ causes driver to hit oncoming car

CARNAGE: Burnett Hwy’s deadly history revealed in numbers

Ban Ban has become a hot spot for high speed hoons in the North Burnett and Sgt Auld said in the past week police have observed half a dozen drivers over the speed limit in Ban Ban.

“I can confidently say police have detected half a dozen drivers speeding through the Burnett Highway section of Ban Ban in the past week,” he said.

“Ban Ban is a concerning area because it’s already highly represented in North Burnett crash statistics.

“For a lot of people they think once they are out on rural roads you can speed with no consequences, however there are a lot of unexpected things on rural roads that city people don’t expect.

“There is no need to travel at speeds excessive of the limit, you won’t get anywhere quicker if you don’t make it.”

