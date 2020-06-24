Woman cops pub ban after ‘obstructing ambos’

BIG PUB BAN: A 21-year-old woman will face the Biloela Magistrates Court after obstructing paramedics and police. Picture: Alix Sweeney

BIG PUB BAN: A 21-year-old woman will face the Biloela Magistrates Court after obstructing paramedics and police. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A MONTO woman will face the Biloela magistrate after allegedly obstructing police and paramedics when she was transported the hospital.

Police were called to a pub around 9pm on June 19 where it’ll be alleged the woman was drunk and causing a disturbance.

After being turfed out of the venue, the woman was transported to Monto Hospital by paramedics, at which time she allegedly obstructed both an ambulance officer and a policeman.

Monto police subsequently banned the 21-year-old from entering any licensed premises.

She was then issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court for liquor act offences and obstructing emergency services on July 15.

Further abhorrent behaviour was observed several days earlier on June 14 on Mitchel Street.

Police will allege a 40-year-old man was making verbal threats towards neighbours, and using offensive language.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court for public nuisance on July 15.

Monto police were were kept busy on the evening of June 19, when they intercepted a grey Mazda sedan on Mill Rd.

It will be alleged at 11.40pm the 41-year-old woman was driving unlicensed, unregistered, and uninsured.

She will appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on July 29 charged with unlicensed driving and vehicle registration offences.

The next day on June 20, a cream coloured Holden Rodeo ute was observed by Monto police driving around the township.

After further investigations, it will be alleged the 55-year-old man was disqualified from driving due to a previous alleged drink driving charged.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with disqualified driving.