Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        premium_icon New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        News HUNDREDS of megalitres of water are to be made available for new and expanded farms and businesses to create jobs around the region.

        Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

        premium_icon Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

        News RESIDENTS asked to close windows and doors as QFES fight 10 acre blaze near...

        Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        News A man has been transported to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted.

        WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        News THE death rate of the highly contagious virus may be as high as 91% if left...