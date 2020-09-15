Woman dead in Bruce Hwy crash

LATEST: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a fatal crash near Edmonton this morning.

A woman died and a truck driver was taken to hospital after the head-on collision.

Far North police Acting Insp James Coate said initial information suggested the woman's southbound vehicle may have veered onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of the truck which was headed north.

She was the sole occupant.

A woman has tragically died in a Bruce Highway crash near Edmonton. PHOTO: Stewart McLean



He said the truck driver tried to take evasive action to avoid the sedan.

"It's too early for me to speculate but it appears he has done what he could."

He said the truck took out a sign post trying to avoid the crash.

The truck driver in his 40s was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A truck driver has been taken to hospital after a Bruce Highway crash in which a woman died. PHOTO: Stewart McLean



A second car travelling behind the woman's sedan collided lightly with the rear of her vehicle but the driver was not injured.

The crash occurred on a straight section of road in an 80km/h zone.

The Bruce Highway is closed near Edmonton.



The Wrights Creek area, just south of the scene, was previously a notorious stretch and underwent a major upgrade and speed reduction in recent years after a string of fatalities and serious injury crashes.

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after police made a desperate road safety plea to motorists following a horror two weeks in the Far North where five people have died.

A total of 17 people have now died in the region this year.

The Bruce Highway is closed near Wrights Creek, south of Cairns. SOURCE: Google Maps



EARLIER: One person has died and another has been taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a truck and two vehicles near Edmonton.

The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions near Wrights Creek.

A police spokesman said preliminary information suggested just before 8am a truck and two cars collided on the Bruce Highway, resulting in a fatality.

A man in his 40s has been taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

"The Bruce Highway is presently closed to all traffic in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst the emergency response is under way," he said.

Southbound Bruce Highway traffic is being diverted via Mill Road at Edmonton, onto Mount Peter Road then into Maitland and back onto the Bruce Highway just north of Gordonvale. Northbound traffic will be the reverse.

One person has died in a Bruce Highway crash this morning.



INITIAL INFORMATION: One person is being treated for critical injuries and a second person's condition is not yet known after a serious crash involving a truck and vehicle on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Wrights Bridge, between Edmonton and Gordonvale, about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene and assessing two patients.

"One is being assessed for critical injuries," she said.

"The second patient is still being assessed, their condition is not yet known."

Police have advised the road is closed to all traffic at Wrights Creek, near Edmonton.

Diversions are in place however delays are expected. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

