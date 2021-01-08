Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
Crime

Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

by Will Zwar
8th Jan 2021 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Alice Springs, outside the hospital on Gap Rd.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday night.

"Basically it's a car versus pedestrian … it happened outside the hospital, or in the hospital car park, in that area," he said.

"Hospital staff have moved the patient into the hospital."

St John Ambulance didn't attend the incident given it was just outside the hospital where other emergency services were available.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in two days in the Northern Territory, after a man was struck by three cars on the Stuart Hwy at Knuckey Lagoon 24 hours earlier.

NT Police have been contacted for comment.

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

car crash road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack one hour into New Year’s Day.

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...

        Patient cut free from horror highway head-on near Nanango

        Premium Content Patient cut free from horror highway head-on near Nanango

        Breaking UPDATE: A patient has been cut free from a car following a head-on crash near...

        Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Breaking A South Burnett man has been airlifted to hospital following a freak excavator...