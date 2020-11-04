Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
News

Woman dies after boat crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Nov 2020 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman aged in her twenties has died after a boat crashed into a jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other adults were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in stable condition and

a child involved in the incident and also in a stable condition was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

Emergency services including the Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response Unit are at the scene in Chelmer from the incident at 4.40pm. Police and QFES are also on scene.

Originally published as Woman dies after boat crash on Brisbane River

boat accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Flawed’ postal ballot system silences Burnett voters

        Premium Content ‘Flawed’ postal ballot system silences Burnett voters

        News REGIONAL Queensland voices were lost in this year‘s state election after their postal ballots failed to arrive on time and one politician is not happy.

        MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Premium Content MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Environment A South Burnett Times investigation has uncovered multimillion-dollar issues at...

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics EXCLUSIVE: LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes and where...

        ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen $1500

        Premium Content ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen...

        Crime A YOUNG Kingaroy man was caught red-handed on CCTV footage stealing an envelope...