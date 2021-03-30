Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
News

Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 7:30 PM

An elderly woman has died and two teenage boys have been treated for burns following a house fire in Sydney's southwest.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were evacuated from the home on Evaline Street in Campsie and treated by paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire
Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire

One was flown to Westmead Hospital and the other taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW managed to extinguish the blaze but despite the efforts of emergency services, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started and police have commenced an investigation.

Originally published as Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MASK UP: Burnett police to issue fines as ‘last resort’

        Premium Content MASK UP: Burnett police to issue fines as ‘last resort’

        Health Burnett police will issue fines as an absolute last resort as the entire sunshine state is told to mask up for the first time.

        Union lashes hospital board over $1 million flooding debacle

        Premium Content Union lashes hospital board over $1 million flooding debacle

        Politics A major union has lashed the Darling Downs Health board over a major incident at...

        Man calls himself Lucifer, tries to break into church

        Premium Content Man calls himself Lucifer, tries to break into church

        Crime Police chased a man who proclaimed himself as Lucifer after he allegedly attempted...

        MEGA GALLERY: All the action from the 80th annual Goomeri Show

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: All the action from the 80th annual Goomeri...

        Community 80+ PHOTOS: From agricultural and equestrian competitions to spine tingling rides...