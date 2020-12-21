Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire

More Stories

death editors picks house fire zillmere

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Motorists crossing into Queensland from NSW are facing delays of more than two hours as the state slams shut to greater Sydney.

        MASTERCLASS: Cricket star teaching the next generation

        Premium Content MASTERCLASS: Cricket star teaching the next generation

        Cricket South Burnett product Holly Ferling was back on home soil running an all female...

        FACES OF TRAGEDY: South Burnett road deaths of 2020

        Premium Content FACES OF TRAGEDY: South Burnett road deaths of 2020

        News THE Times reflects on Burnett lives tragically cut short due to traffic crashes...

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health Qld businesses given 72 hours to ensure COVID check-in compliance