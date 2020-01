A woman has died after a ride-on lawnmower roller at Kin Kin.

A WOMAN has been killed overnight in a tragic incident at Kin Kin.

Police and ambulance were called to a property off Wahpunga Lane about 7.30pm and found the woman dead on arrival.

A police spokesman said the 61-year-old woman had died when the ride-on mower she was driving rolled, trapping her underneath the machine.

The spokesman said Workplace Health and Safety would also look into the incident.

A police report is being prepared for the Coroner.