Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 5:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The woman and a man had gone swimming at the beach earlier that night, a police spokeswoman said.

As of 1.30am Friday the man was still missing and police had initiated a search and rescue operation.

A full-scale search was expected to begin at first light from Kurrawa.

It is understood the pair's belongings were located on the beach by emergency services.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

More Stories

Show More
drowning editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stricter new rules flagged for hotel quarantine

        Premium Content Stricter new rules flagged for hotel quarantine

        News Amid fresh fears of coronavirus escaping quarantine, quarantine hotels could implement stricter new protocols for those in isolation.

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

        Breaking A South Burnett teen suffered multiple injuries in serious accident

        Meet the Murgon cop breaking down the cultural divide

        Premium Content Meet the Murgon cop breaking down the cultural divide

        News “My best piece of advice to assist in breaking down the cultural divide is...