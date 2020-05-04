Woman flown to Bundy Hospital after crash while mustering

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after a motorbike crash in the Burnett region earlier today.

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after a motorbike crash in the Burnett region earlier today.

UPDATE: Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after she was injured in a motorbike accident while mustering cattle.

It is believed the woman, aged in her 50's, was riding on property in the Burnett region when her bike his an ant nest and crashed.

Earlier information from the Queensland Ambulance Service suggested the patient hit a bull.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene at about 11am, where Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were treating the woman for leg injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

