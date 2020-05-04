Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after a motorbike crash in the Burnett region earlier today.
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after a motorbike crash in the Burnett region earlier today.
News

Woman flown to Bundy Hospital after crash while mustering

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
4th May 2020 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted a woman to Bundaberg Hospital after she was injured in a motorbike accident while mustering cattle.

It is believed the woman, aged in her 50's, was riding on property in the Burnett region when her bike his an ant nest and crashed.

Earlier information from the Queensland Ambulance Service suggested the patient hit a bull.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene at about 11am, where Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were treating the woman for leg injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

 

UPDATE : A motorcyclist was flown to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash involving a bull in Yenda.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Yenda Rd just after 10.30 this morning and treated the patient for significant lower limb injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews kept the patient in a stable condition while waiting for the rescue helicopter to arrive.

 

EARLIER: A motorcyclist is being treated for significant lower limb injuries after they reportedly hit a bull north of Gayndah late this morning.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene at Yenda Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics remain on scene at the incident and the patient is in a stable condition.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene at Yenda Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics remain on scene at the incident and the patient is in a stable condition.

north burnett qas. queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has set an ambitious target for Queensland’s cafes and restaurants to be lifted out of coronavirus lockdown and reopened.

        A BEAUTIFUL LAST RIDE: Daughters farewell fun-loving dad

        premium_icon A BEAUTIFUL LAST RIDE: Daughters farewell fun-loving dad

        News Nanango community says goodbye to local man who died doing what he loved best:...

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Education FROM May 11, Kindy, Prep and Year 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

        READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        premium_icon READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        Community Organisers adapt to pandemic by hosting event in a new capacity this year.