A young woman was flown to hospital overnight after she became trapped in her vehicle following a single-vehicle crash into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the D’Aguilar Hwy at 11.50pm on February 9 after reports a single-vehicle crashed into tree crash

A female patient in her 20s was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition with significant lower limb injuries after she became entrapped in her vehicle.