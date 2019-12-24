Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing Day bargains

        ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        Weather Forecaster reveals when North and South Burnett to get thunderstorms and rain.

        CRIME: Kingaroy Police find drug utensils and weapons

        premium_icon CRIME: Kingaroy Police find drug utensils and weapons

        News Kingaroy Police executed a search warrant at a River Rd home in Kingaroy

        FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

        premium_icon FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

        News A hiker was trapped in a hard-to-reach spot on the mountain.