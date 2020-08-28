Menu
Woman found sitting in her car five times over limit

by Alexander McKenna
28th Aug 2020 10:01 AM
A GOLD Coast real estate worker was found five times over the legal alcohol limit sitting in her car outside a motel.

Jeannie Marie Codianni pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrate court on Thursday to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

Codianni said she had not drunk any alcohol until after she arrived at the Sunburst Motel, Biggera Waters about 2pm on July 2.

After arriving at the motel and finding it closed, she drunk copious amounts of vodka in the car, her lawyer Michael Dwyer told the court.

Sergeant Reece Foort said Codianni had possession of the keys when police found her and she blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.250 per cent.

Mr Dwyer said Codianni, who works in a real estate agency with her husband, had just been banned from attending her daughter's wedding.

"She has very serious alcohol issues," he said.

Mr Dwyer said Codianni had attended Alcoholics Anonymous and had recently completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

He said Codianni was "almost thankful" for the police intervention as it caused her to get help for her problem.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Codianni is receiving the JobKeeper benefit.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert fined Codianni $1500 and disqualified her from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Woman found sitting in her car five times over limit

