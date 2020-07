REPORTED SNAKE BITE: A woman in her 60s has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital after she was reportedly bitten by a snake. Picture: File

A WOMAN in her 60s has been hospitalised after she was reportedly bitten by a snake this morning.

She presented herself to the Murgon ambulance station around 10.49am.

The woman was transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.