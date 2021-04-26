Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
News

Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

Kristen Camp
26th Apr 2021 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the Gympie region at around 3.45pm on Sunday, for the crew's third emergency response of the day.

A woman in her 20s had suffered suspected spinal injuries, after a wakeboarding incident at Lake Borumba.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The patient was brought to shore by boat, where she was treated by QAS officers.

She was then transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which landed close by.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident on Gympie dam

borumba dam lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brothers in arms share inspiring tale of comradeship

        Brothers in arms share inspiring tale of comradeship

        Community After 38 years of friendship, ex-servicemen Elgan Leedie and Greg Shinners are living proof of the unbreakable bonds forged in the army.

        ‘Sacred occasion’: Kingaroy Anzac Day Service in pictures

        ‘Sacred occasion’: Kingaroy Anzac Day Service in pictures

        Community FREE STORY: Residents and visitors alike gathered in Kingaroy’s Memorial Park to...

        ANZAC DAY: Nanango gathers for largest Dawn Service to date

        ANZAC DAY: Nanango gathers for largest Dawn Service to date

        Community FREE STORY: Nanango residents flocked to the war memorial at the break of dawn this...

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies