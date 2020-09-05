Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
News

Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
mooloolaba crash queensland ambulance queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mundubbera navy veterans receive special honour

        Premium Content Mundubbera navy veterans receive special honour

        Community AFTER a lifetime of service to the Mundubbera RSL and local community, John and Dawn Ogden have received a special honour from RSL Australia.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man slapped with huge fine after high-speed police pursuit

        Premium Content Man slapped with huge fine after high-speed police pursuit

        Crime A man has driven at speeds 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit and on the...

        BRIGHT FUTURES: Eidsvold School students’ inspiring stories

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURES: Eidsvold School students’ inspiring stories

        Education THESE Eidsvold students are shining bright in the classroom, the sports field, and...