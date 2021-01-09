Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaelah Marlow grew up in WA before moving to New Zealand. Picture: Supplied by the family via New Zealand Police
Kaelah Marlow grew up in WA before moving to New Zealand. Picture: Supplied by the family via New Zealand Police
News

Aussie woman killed by shark in NZ named

by Angie Raphael
9th Jan 2021 8:38 AM

A young woman killed by a shark in New Zealand grew up in Western Australia.

Kaelah Marlow, 19, died after she was mauled at Waihi Beach about 5pm on Thursday.

New Zealand Police named Ms Marlow in a statement on Friday and said the matter would be referred to the coroner.

"Police extend our deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this very difficult time," police said.

"We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihi Beach yesterday and we are offering victim support services to anyone who requires it."

Ms Marlow, who lived in Hamilton, was with friends when she was attacked by the shark. She died at the beach.

Kaelah Marlow died after she was attacked by a shark in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook
Kaelah Marlow died after she was attacked by a shark in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook

According to The West Australian, Ms Marlow moved to New Zealand five years ago with her parents Robert and Michelle, and 17-year-old sister Georgia.

Originally published as Woman killed by shark in NZ named

More Stories

shark attack sharks woman killed

Just In

    How students can get $5000

    How students can get $5000
    • 9th Jan 2021 8:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown? Think again.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack...

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...