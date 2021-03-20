Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected dog attack.
A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected dog attack.
News

Woman mauled in suspected dog attack

by Brendan Rees
20th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to hospital following a suspected dog attack in northeast Victoria overnight.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated a woman about 3.30am this morning after she suffered upper body injuries in Wangaratta, about 236km north of Melbourne.

She was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a serious condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

The full circumstances of the incident are unknown at this stage.

Police and the local council have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman mauled in suspected dog attack

dog attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Premium Content Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Crime A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        Premium Content Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        News The future's looking brighter for the South Burnett CTC youth hostel, which secured...

        Drug producer, users, nabbed in South Burnett police blitz

        Premium Content Drug producer, users, nabbed in South Burnett police blitz

        Crime A major crackdown and raids on homes and properties across the South Burnett has...