Woman narrowly avoids prison after kicking victim in face

Jenai Purcell appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court for assault and wilful damage. Photo/Facebook.

Kicking a woman in the face while she was down, Jenai Purcell was lucky to avoid some serious jail time after breaching her suspended prison sentence.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court, Purcell pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and the wilful damage of a window.

At 11pm on July 9, the complainant was bumped to the ground by an unknown person after a fight broke out at Cherbourg, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court.

While the victim was on the ground, Purcell approached the 43-year-old woman and kicked her in the face.

“She had minor injuries. Some minor swelling and cut lip,” Sergeant Stevens said.

At the time of the assault, Purcell was on a six month suspended sentence for violence against a police officer.

In relation to the wilful damage, Sergeant Stevens said the victim retreated to a nearby address and locked all the doors.

“The defendant has then attended the house looking for the complainant,” he said.

“She tried to get in through the front door and then ran around outside of the house.

“The occupants then heard a smashing noise and observed a window to be broken in the back.”

The defendant later told police she was angered by the doors being locked and used a stick to smash in the window.

Sergeant Stevens said $272.80 was sought as restitution for the damaged window.

Purcell was represented by Robert Glenday, who was instructed by Athena Law.

Mr Glenday said his client began drinking at the age of 16, having turned to alcohol to cope with the death of her brother.

Recognising she struggles with alcohol dependency, Mr Glenday said Purcell has since cleaned up her act.

“It seems there is a change of attitude and she‘s realised that alcohol is no good for her, and when she drinks, she tends to get in trouble,” he said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair activated the defendant’s suspended sentence of six months, adding a further six months for the assault, however due to her youth and promising career prospects she was released on immediate probation.

“You‘re a young person who has a bright future. Alcohol’s obviously caused that future to be somewhat clouded,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Striking other people in unexpected ways is notoriously dangerous. It was a matter of good fortune the injuries were minor.

“I place great importance on deterring people from assaulting one another. People get gravely injured and suffer lifelong consequences.”

In relation to the wilful damage, Purcell was ordered to pay $272.80 compensation for the window.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.