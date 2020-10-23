Woman placed on probation with eight drug charges, stealing

A woman was released on probation after police found her in posession of dangerous drugs. (Picture: File)

A woman was released on probation after police found her in posession of dangerous drugs. (Picture: File)

A WOMAN who was caught stealing and in possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine and drug utensils has been released on probation.

Jasmin Moore pleaded guilty to eleven charges including eight drug charges, two contravening direction of police and one stealing charge at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court police intercepted Moore in possession of methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

“On June 4, police intercepted a vehicle, finding Moore in possession of two points of meth and a glass pipe,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

“The stealing charge was from March 14 when Moore failed to return a carpet cleaner to Bunnings until 10 days after the due date.

“On March 7 she was caught with around a gram of meth and on August 29, she had digital scales and a glass pipe.

“On September 3, police again intercepted a vehicle finding her in possession of a point of meth and a straw used in relation with a drug offence.”



On two separate occasions Moore contravened the requirements of police.

Moore was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll Solicitors in Kingaroy.

Mr Werner said he would be submitting for a probation order with no recorded convictions.

“My client is 31 years old, has a very limited history and has only been in court now three times,” Mr Werner said.

“In relation to contravening a police order in March, she attended the police station, however the doors were closed due to COVID and the officer told she wouldn’t be charged and she was.

“She is a JP, has worked in government, disability care and is currently looking for employment so a conviction would have a negative effect on her employability.



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said it is regrettable she didn’t follow her drug diversion bond from her last court appearance.

“The whole purpose of a drug diversion bond is to help people beat a drug addiction and if you completed yours back in March you probably wouldn’t be here for committing further offences,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Often people like you with good jobs and high intelligence become consumed by this horrible addictive substance and it ruins your life.

“You need some assistance to beat it and because none of these offences harmed anyone except yourself I will be releasing you into a probation order.”

Moore was released on a 12 month probation order and no convictions were recorded.