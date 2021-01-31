Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman pulled from surf at southern Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
30th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was pulled from the surf by onlookers after being battered by waves at a southern Coast beach.

A 28-year-old woman was being treated by paramedics at the southern end of Kings Beach late Saturday afternoon after a near-drowning, after she was hit by a wave and pushed under.

It was reported the woman had been swimming into shore against a strong rip when she was hit on the head by a wave and pushed under about 3.45pm Saturday.

Investigation kicks off into horror hinterland crash

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Bystanders rushed in and pulled the woman to shore, emergency services were told.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and stabilising the woman, who was expected to be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

She was understood to have had some breathing difficulties after the incident.

beach kings beach near drowning queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Premium Content New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Community The South Burnett PCYC has introduced a program to help young people overcome financial or social barriers to getting their provisional driver’s licence.

        St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Premium Content St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Education St John’s Lutheran has welcomed five new teaching staff as student numbers...

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...