Woman rescued after 15m mineshaft fall
A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling this afternoon.
Multiple firefighter crews, including an urban rescue team, were deployed to an abandoned mine near Duncan St, Collingwood Park, about 3pm, following reports a woman had fallen about 15m down.
Two firefighters were dropped into the shaft, where they secured the woman to a harness and carefully lifted her to safety.
Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Gavin Fuller addressed media after the incident.
"Today we were called to a bush area behind Collingwood Park, where a person had slipped down a mineshaft," he said.
"It was probably between 15 to 20 metres down, but it was more of a slide - roughly a 45 to 50-degree angle.
"At the bottom of the shaft there was a pit of water approximately up to the patient's knee."
The woman is believed to have been down the shaft for about an hour.
She escaped with a bruise to the side of her head and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia.