Woman rescued after 15m mineshaft fall

Firefighters rescued a woman who had fallen into a mine shaft at Collingwood Park. PHOTO: 7 News

Firefighters rescued a woman who had fallen into a mine shaft at Collingwood Park. PHOTO: 7 News

A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling this afternoon.

Multiple firefighter crews, including an urban rescue team, were deployed to an abandoned mine near Duncan St, Collingwood Park, about 3pm, following reports a woman had fallen about 15m down.

Emergency services rushed to the rescue after reports of the woman's fall came through around 3pm. Cordell Richardson

Two firefighters were dropped into the shaft, where they secured the woman to a harness and carefully lifted her to safety.

Paramedics assessed her at the scene before taking her to hospital. Cordell Richardson



Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Gavin Fuller addressed media after the incident.

"Today we were called to a bush area behind Collingwood Park, where a person had slipped down a mineshaft," he said.

"It was probably between 15 to 20 metres down, but it was more of a slide - roughly a 45 to 50-degree angle.

"At the bottom of the shaft there was a pit of water approximately up to the patient's knee."

The woman suffered minor hypothermia from the incident. Cordell Richardson

The woman is believed to have been down the shaft for about an hour.

She escaped with a bruise to the side of her head and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia.