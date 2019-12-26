Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
News

Woman seriously injured in farming accident

26th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, aged in her sixties, after she was injured in a farming accident earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the Western Downs region, at 8.30am.

Once at the scene, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the woman for a serious lower limb injury.

She was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service toowoomba emergency western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'FIRST IN BEST DRESSED' Where to find South Burnett bargains

        premium_icon 'FIRST IN BEST DRESSED' Where to find South Burnett bargains

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing Day bargains

        127km/h IN THE CBD: 'Ridiculous speeds' road cops clocked

        premium_icon 127km/h IN THE CBD: 'Ridiculous speeds' road cops clocked

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads...

        Driver pushes car into fence

        premium_icon Driver pushes car into fence

        News A driver has lost demerit points after he crashed into a car.

        Men charged over graffiti in park

        Men charged over graffiti in park

        News Two men have been arrested after police found graffiti in the park.