Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Health

Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

explosion workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Governor reaches out to council after cancelling trip

        premium_icon Governor reaches out to council after cancelling trip

        Politics His Excellency hosts conference call with councillors for update on region’s progress during pandemic.

        • 11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Goomeri Pumpkin Fest keep traditions rolling

        premium_icon Goomeri Pumpkin Fest keep traditions rolling

        News Pandemic cancellations didn’t stop this committee from letting the good times roll...

        • 11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Local nurse follows in his father’s footsteps

        premium_icon Local nurse follows in his father’s footsteps

        News “My father was my role model and I grew up hearing his nursing stories.”

        • 11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Challenging times ahead for region’s sporting clubs

        premium_icon Challenging times ahead for region’s sporting clubs

        News It’s a new look sporting season with a number of tough coronavirus measures put in...

        • 11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM