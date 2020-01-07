Menu
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a terrifying attack just metres from her home.
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on driveway while taking bins out

7th Jan 2020 5:47 PM

A woman has been sexually assaulted in front of her home while taking out a rubbish bin at Murray Bridge.

The woman was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male about 12.30am on Tuesday.

A second man nearby called out to the offender and he walked off. He was last seen heading north on Joyce St.

The suspect is described as caucasian, average in height and build and was wearing a white hooded jumper with the hood pulled up.

The hood was possibly covering a peaked cap. He was also wearing dark or black shiny parachute or nylon pants.

Detectives are searching the area for potential witnesses and CCTV of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

People driving in the vicinity of Joyce St about the time of the attack are asked to check dashcam footage they may have captured.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

