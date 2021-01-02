Woman shares huge Woolies lasagne fail

A Sydney woman was about to tuck into her Woolworths dinner when she discovered something unusual had happened to her lasagne dish.

A woman has shared how horribly a packet lasagne can turn out, after seemingly following all the instructions perfectly.

Woolies shopper Kate recently purchased a packet of Woolworths' Macro grass-fed beef lasagne expecting a quick, ready-made hot meal.

Instead, she was shocked to see the "oven-safe" packaging had melted into the actual dish when she tried to cook it.

Sharing a photo of the melted packaging on Facebook, Kate insisted she followed the instructions on the packaging exactly.

The woman was shocked to find the packaging was clearly not oven safe. Picture: Facebook

"Put it in the oven they said. It'll be safe they said," wrote Kate.

But she wasn't about to let that spoil her meal.

"I scraped it out of the box and ate it anyway," she added.

A Woolworths spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au the supermarket was investigating the incident.

"We take great pride in offering our customers the best products and are disappointed that wasn't the case on this occasion," the spokesperson said.

"We'll get in touch with the customer to understand how this happened."

The cooking instructions state that the container is 'oven safe'. Picture: Facebook

The product itself received mixed reviews from Woolies shoppers, who left various reviews on the supermarket's website.

"Wasn't bad but it wasn't great either, in my opinion. Would I buy it again? No, you just can't beat the original," wrote one.

Another added, "My two little grandies aged 6 and 4 assisted with this taste test and after we all tried it their verdict was a 'thumbs up, but not as good as yours Nan!' I also tried it and for a pre-packaged lasagne it was pretty good, certainly convenient. Served with a green salad, a pretty quick meal to 2 tough little critics. Well done Woolies!"

Others slammed the product, saying it barely tasted like lasagne.

"Disappointing lasagne made trying to be too creative. I'm pretty easy to please but this is definitely not something I'd buy," one shopper commented.

One buyer commented on the safety of the packaging, saying, "It's pretty easy to cook - just peel off the plastic film and heat. But it isn't in foil but what looks like a kind of plastic tray. It states you can use it in a conventional oven but I query the safety of cooking in what appears to be plastic, especially since I had to increase the recommended temperature to cook two."

