Woman slapped with huge fine after high speed pursuit

A Cherbourg woman has been fined thousands of dollars after a high speed police chase. (Picture: File)

A Cherbourg woman has been fined thousands of dollars after a high speed police chase. (Picture: File)

A CHERBOURG woman has been slapped with a $6527.50 fine after taking Kingaroy police on a high speed pursuit.

On 15 January Desma Rita Chapman was driving along River Rd when police attempted to intercept her vehicle.

Upon turning on their sirens Mrs Chapman sped up turned down two streets before going through a give way sign on Kingaroy St at high speeds.

Police called off the pursuit due to safety reasons.

READ MORE:

Man allegedly stabbed in head with steak knife after break in

‘I will take your head off’: Axe-wielding man walks free

The 58-year-old told the court she heard the sirens, however thought they were for someone else and was in a rush to get to the mechanics as her radiator was about to blow.

She also told the court she wasn’t the driver, however plead guilty and took the blame.

Mrs Chapman’s duty lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the large fine should be an acceptable sentence.

“My client has lived in the South Burnett her whole life, is caring for her 80-year-old farther who is unwell with a broken hip,” Ms Djordjevic said.

“She lost her husband two years ago has three kids and is currently on a disability pension.

“Given her age, health and no previous convictions I think the large fine is acceptable.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said, taking into account the lack of previous convictions, no further punishment was required aside from the minimum suspended license.

“Your license will be suspended for two full years and you will be ordered to pay the fine of $6527.50.”