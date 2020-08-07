Menu
CCTV of a man police are hoping to identify after an alleged assault at a shopping centre in Doncaster on July 22.
Woman spat on in disgusting attack

by Jack Paynter
7th Aug 2020 6:54 AM

A worker has been spat on during a disgusting attack at a shopping centre in Melbourne's east.

The woman was taking out the rubbish during her during her shift at Doncaster Shoppingtown when she was approached by a man who spat on her face.

Police released CCTV images on Friday of a man they would like to speak to over the alleged assault.

Investigators said the man entered the Doncaster Rd shopping centre about 10.30am on July 22.

The man then left the shopping centre after the attack and walked towards the bus stops on Williamsons Rd.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Ladgrove said the man was described as caucasian in appearance, aged 40 to 50 years old and had a bald head.

She said he was wearing a black coat, a dark-coloured shirt, dark jeans and black sunglasses at the time.

Police are investigating whether the same man was also involved in a similar incident at a Malvern East shopping centre on March 20.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

