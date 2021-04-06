Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
News

Woman stuck in escalator after fall

by Angie Raphael
6th Apr 2021 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman had to be cut free after she fell and became stuck in an escalator on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the woman slipped while travelling on the escalator in Surfers Paradise about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Her top became caught on the grill and she was reportedly trapped for about 15 minutes.

The ambulance service spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters were also involved in the rescue.

Video of the horrifying incident shows the woman trapped on the stairs.

Originally published as Woman stuck in escalator after fall

fall police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy man arrested after woman threatened with sword

        Premium Content Kingaroy man arrested after woman threatened with sword

        Crime Police have arrested and charged a young man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a sword over the Easter weekend.

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Kingaroy drug, drink drivers exposed

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Kingaroy drug, drink drivers exposed

        Crime Here’s a list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety of...