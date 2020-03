Paramedics responded to the burn incident in Booie at 6.22pm on Sunday. PHOTO: stock image

A WOMAN was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition last night after a fuel can ignited.

Paramedics reported she had facial and arm burns after the incident at a Booie private residence at 6.22pm on Sunday.

A man was also assessed for superficial hand burns, however chose to travel to the hospital by private means.