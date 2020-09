A woman is being treated on scene for head, neck, and back injuries following a single-vehicle rollover at Ballogie. File Photo.

A woman is being treated on scene for head, neck, and back injuries following a single-vehicle rollover at Ballogie. File Photo.

A WOMAN is currently being assessed by paramedics following a single vehicle crash on TH Burns Road and Curlew Road at Ballogie.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics were called to the reported ‘rollover’ at 7.26am this morning and are currently treating a female patient for a head injury, as well as neck and back pain.

She is currently in a stable condition.

More to come.