Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services tend to a female patient in her 50s who fell from a horse Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services tend to a female patient in her 50s who fell from a horse Saturday afternoon.
News

Woman suffers internal injuries in serious Bilo horse fall

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was on Saturday afternoon tasked to a private residence near Biloela following reports a woman had been seriously injured in a horse fall.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm at a property just north east of Biloela, approximately 150km south of Rockhampton.

The female patient, aged in her 50s, was reportedly thrown from her horse after the animal became spooked.

It is understood she suffered suspected internal and upper limb injuries.

QAS first tended to the woman before she was transferred to the care of an in-flight doctor and critical care paramedic.

She was later transferred to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

As of Sunday morning, the woman remains in a stable condition. 

horse fall racq capricorn rescue rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Premium Content MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Health SOUTH Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has issued a plea for residents to comply with ‘measured and sensible’ restrictions to come into effect on Monday.

        BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Premium Content BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Health COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to include the South Burnett, with...

        NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Premium Content NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Crime Travellers and residents continue to be caught with illegal alcohol in Cherbourg...

        LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        Premium Content LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        News For road safety week, we caught up with a Nanango firefighter who has responded to...