Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

VISION: Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter transports woman after horror Tweed crash
News

Woman suffers ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
26th Dec 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a horror Christmas Day crash near the Gold Coast.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the crash scene just south of the New South Wales border around 4.30pm on Friday.

The woman in her 30s suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being trapped in the vehicle for some time.

All emergency services were already on scene when the helicopter arrived.

Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight
Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight

She was treated by NSW paramedics and the LifeFlight team before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident was one of four motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile a pedestrian has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a Boxing Day crash in Surfers Paradise.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Cavill Avenue at 8.47am.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman suffers 'multiple traumatic injuries' after horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the Queensland suburbs that buy the most.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed