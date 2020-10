A woman has been taken to hospital after her car collided with a tree in Blackbutt. (Picture: File)

A WOMAN has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a serious but stable condition after her car collided with a tree over night.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 9.45pm where the woman was initially encapsulated in the vehicle.

With the assistance of Queensland Fire and Emergency crews she was freed.

The woman in her 40s was transported to hospital with chest, pelvic and lower limb injuries.