A Murgon was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation. Photo/File

Paramedics transported a Murgon woman to hospital with smoke inhalation following a reported house fire last night (February 8).

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Pearen Street at 7.57pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they had two crews on scene who ventilated the area after the oven had produced a large amount of smoke.

She was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.