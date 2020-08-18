Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

A GYMPIE region mum who smashed her then-partner's car windows with a tomahawk after he bit her during a fight said she "gave as good as she got".

Just before midnight on April 18 police were called to Carter's Ridge after a fight broke out between the 39-year-old woman and her then-boyfriend.

The police found the woman upset, with grazes to her hands, elbow and cheek, and a bite mark on her face.

The woman and her partner, who cannot be named, were both in breach of a protection order, which stated they were to have no contact, and the partner, named as the aggrieved in the order, was not to go to the woman's house.

The police prosecutor said the woman told police she and her partner had been drinking and talking about a friend when he got jealous, started yelling abuse, and stuck up his middle finger at her.

The woman then grabbed his hand and pushed it away, and the fight escalated.

A witness said the pair were arguing outside the woman's house before it became physical and they starting fighting each other, rolling around on the driveway.

The woman said she told her partner to leave, but he refused, and the witness then saw the partner pin the woman to the ground with his knee on her chest and his hand on her jaw.

When he got off of her she followed and kept telling him to leave, and then he leaned over and bit her on the face, the court heard.

The woman then grabbed a tomahawk axe from her partner's car and smashed several of the car's windows with it before the partner took off on foot.

The mum told police her partner, who is not her children's father, had been living at her house, in breach of the order, and that she had been "foolish to let him."

The woman also said she "gave as good as she got" during the fight.

She pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to contravening a protection order.

The woman told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she had not heard from her ex-partner and would not let him back in to her life.

Mr Callaghan sentenced her to a prison sentence of one month, suspended for six months.

The woman's ex-partner is due to face the court at a later date.