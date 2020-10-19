Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.

A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri in last week.

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.