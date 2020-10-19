Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
News

Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

Holly Cormack
19th Oct 2020 12:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri in last week.

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal crashes two vehicle car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Grand shot at Origin spots

    Grand shot at Origin spots
    • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: The 36 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 36 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Triple threat to economy puts Queensland at the back of the pack

        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and LNP officially launch elections campaigns

        PHOTO GALLERY: Fast and furious night at Kingaroy Speedway

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Fast and furious night at Kingaroy Speedway

        News DRIVER’S from around Queensland flocked to Kingaroy Speedway over the weekend for...