Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
Breaking

Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 9:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died following a head-on crash in Cynthia this morning.

Initial investigations indicate around 11.20am, two cars collided near the Abercorn turn-off on the Burnett Highway.

Members of the public provided first aid to the occupants of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, an 18-year-old Monto woman, was transported to Eidsvold hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 53-year-old Tanah Merah woman, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision of the crash is urged to contact police.

cynthia fatal north burnett crash 2021 north burnett fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash

        Breaking A man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin. DETAILS:

        Car flipped, motorcycle on fire following Cooyar crash

        Premium Content Car flipped, motorcycle on fire following Cooyar crash

        Breaking Paramedics have transported one person to hospital following a motorcycle-car crash...

        Man taken to hospital after fall from motorcycle in Goomeri

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after fall from motorcycle in Goomeri

        Breaking Paramedics have transported a man to hospital after he fell from a motorcycle late...