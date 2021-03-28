Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died following a head-on crash in Cynthia this morning.

Initial investigations indicate around 11.20am, two cars collided near the Abercorn turn-off on the Burnett Highway.

Members of the public provided first aid to the occupants of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, an 18-year-old Monto woman, was transported to Eidsvold hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 53-year-old Tanah Merah woman, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision of the crash is urged to contact police.