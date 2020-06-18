Woman trapped after car veers off Burnett Hwy bridge

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a single vehicle car crash where a woman is trapped inside.

A QPS spokeswoman said it appears the car lost control on the highway and plunged into a gully.

"The vehicle is off the road, and it appears they have possibly gone off a bridge," she said.

A QAS spokeswoman said the northbound crash occurred on the Burnett Hwy, heading towards Goomeri from Nanango at 5.14pm.

Two females were in the car, and a 64-year-old woman is currently entrapped.

Emergency crews are working to free the woman, and police are on scene directing traffic.

Police are urging motorists to steer clear of the area.

More information to come.