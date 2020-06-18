Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman trapped after car veers off Burnett Hwy bridge

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
18th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a single vehicle car crash where a woman is trapped inside.

A QPS spokeswoman said it appears the car lost control on the highway and plunged into a gully.

"The vehicle is off the road, and it appears they have possibly gone off a bridge," she said.

A QAS spokeswoman said the northbound crash occurred on the Burnett Hwy, heading towards Goomeri from Nanango at 5.14pm.

Two females were in the car, and a 64-year-old woman is currently entrapped.

Emergency crews are working to free the woman, and police are on scene directing traffic.

Police are urging motorists to steer clear of the area.

More information to come.

burnett highway crash nanango car crash south burnett car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango MP opposes State Government’s wage freeze

        premium_icon Nanango MP opposes State Government’s wage freeze

        Politics MP says the move will affect public servants working on the frontline.

        SPOT FAMILY NAMES: Historic mural to lure tourists

        premium_icon SPOT FAMILY NAMES: Historic mural to lure tourists

        Art & Theatre How this uncovered World Expo 88 artefact will be part of a wider attraction for...

        CBD PLAN: How two rejections went in council’s favour

        premium_icon CBD PLAN: How two rejections went in council’s favour

        Council News ‘People talk about smart cities, this is going to be smart country.’

        Qld health exec wants job back or $4m compo

        premium_icon Qld health exec wants job back or $4m compo

        Politics Former Qld Health exec seeks his job, or millions in compensation