Woman critical after fall from show ride
A woman is being treated for critical injuries after reportedly falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.
Multiple paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a woman in her 30s sustained critical injuries.
The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm, where she was then trapped.
The woman has since been freed by firefighters and is with paramedics.
