Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Heather Heath waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.
Michelle Heather Heath waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.
News

Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.

Michelle Heather Heath, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that on March 29, a member of the public attended the Yeppoon Police Station and provided dashcam footage from their vehicle.

The vision of the incident on Adelaide Park Rd showed Heath, who was driving a blue Subaru, wave a knife out her window while pointing it in the direction of the motorist in front of her, while both were stopped at traffic lights.

When the lights turned green, Heath immediately overtook the vehicle in front by entering the wrong side of the road and accelerating.

While being questioned by police, Heath said on the day of the incident she had become frustrated with the other driver who was driving slowly and braking often.

Heath told police the knife was in her car as it was used to cut fruit.

Heath's solicitor said Heath had been to a doctor earlier that day and had received some upsetting news.

She said Heath had also recently dealt with the sudden loss of her husband from a heart attack.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Heath's behaviour was irresponsible but noted that it was out of character for her.

Heath was placed on six months' probation.

More Stories

michelle heather heath possess knife road rage attack tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70+ PHOTOS: Saints secure top spot after gruelling win

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Saints secure top spot after gruelling win

        AFL The South Burnett Saints women's team are sitting at the top of the ladder after an impressive win.

        • 28th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        BIG LIST: 43 people facing Murgon court

        premium_icon BIG LIST: 43 people facing Murgon court

        Crime These are the people who will be facing Murgon Magistrates Court today.

        • 28th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        Fundraiser launched after fire destroys Nanango family home

        premium_icon Fundraiser launched after fire destroys Nanango family home

        News A NANANGO man and his two sons have been forced to sleep in their shed, after a...

        Pregnant mum faces court after breaking into golf club

        premium_icon Pregnant mum faces court after breaking into golf club

        Crime The woman, pregnant with twins, faced court on 15 charges including breaking into a...