Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was winched from the scene of a fall onto rocks at Noosa National Park on Saturday afternoon.
A woman was winched from the scene of a fall onto rocks at Noosa National Park on Saturday afternoon.
Breaking

Woman winched from Paradise Caves after fall

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 7:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8PM: A woman has been winched into a helicopter from the scene of a fall onto rocks at a popular Coast attraction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 20-year-old woman sustained cuts to her face and was flown in the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter from Paradise Caves in Noosa National Park to Sunshine Coast Airport.

From there she was taken by ambulance in stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

EARLIER: A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boondooma fishing comp cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

        Premium Content Boondooma fishing comp cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

        Sport With COVID still at the forefront of everyone's minds, the Boondooma stocking group have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel the 2021 Yellowbelly Fishing...

        CONFIRMED: Woman dies after horror crash in South Burnett

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Woman dies after horror crash in South Burnett

        Breaking A young woman has tragically died following a serious crash in the South Burnett.

        Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

        Breaking One patient is critically injured and another two are in serious conditions...

        HAVE YOU SEEN ROBERT? Police seeks help to find missing man

        HAVE YOU SEEN ROBERT? Police seeks help to find missing man

        News Police are seeking community assistance to help locate Robert Weber, who was last...