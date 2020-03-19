Woman wins big after ‘accidentally’ entering comp

HAPPY DAYS: Mel Shaw-issa was all smiles after winning a number of categories in the Ute Muster Competition at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

HAPPY DAYS: Mel Shaw-issa was all smiles after winning a number of categories in the Ute Muster Competition at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

MEL Shaw-issa had no intentions of entering any competitions at the Murgon Agricultural Show last weekend.

The Gympie woman travelled to the event to help look after her friend Deejay Borg’s horses, yet found herself winning a number of awards for her most prized possession.

On their lunch break, Mrs Shaw-issa walked over to grab a bite to eat and spotted the ute competition across the paddock.

“I was curious so my friends and I walked over to the event,” Mrs Shaw-issa said.

“I asked the judges what were the requirements to enter and they told me to bring my vehicle over.

“I ended up winning two categories and came second in another one,” she said.

“I never suspected I would have left the show today with three trophies.

“My ute was so dirty, but I guess they looked past that.”

Mel Shaw-issa proudly shows off her most prized possession at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

She won Best Work Ute and Best Feral Ute plus took out second place for Best 4x4 Ute.

Mrs Shaw-issa originally purchased her ute because she was tired of dragging around a horse float with a commodore.

“I bought it four years ago,” she said.

“It was just the standard model, but I have continued to add to it.

“I always joke that I should have shares in Autobarn.

“It’s a work in progress but I plan to enter it at more musters.

“The judges told me it’s a great vehicle but I needed to just tidy it up a bit and spray the back tray.”

Mel Shaw-issa with her three trophies from the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

With ute muster competitions being a male-dominated sport, Mrs Shaw-issa said she would not let that hold her back.

“I always had people admiring my ute and think it was a male’s,” she said.

“That’s why I got the sticker put on the ute that says ‘Her ute, definitely not his.’

“My husband even isn’t allowed to drive it.”