Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman’s shocking record of breaching bail conditions

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who failed to report to police and breached a curfew condition while on bail has been sentenced to three days prison.

Jodie Maree Carr, 48, pleaded guilty on October 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 breaches of bail charges - four fail to reports and six curfew breaches.

The court heard Carr had received a 12-month probation order on September 30 for the offences she was on bail for, but the bail breaches were not dealt with at that time.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Carr was located by police on October 23 and arrested over the bail breaches.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had been off work due to a torn tendon.

She said Carr had forgotten to report to police, got scared and then avoided police.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Carr had an appalling history of breaching bail with much of her three page criminal record taken up with seven bail breaches and three fail to appear in court.

He ordered Carr to three days in prison and declared three days in presentence custody.

More Stories

bail breach rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 15 charged with drug offences in Kingaroy Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 15 charged with drug offences in Kingaroy Court

        Crime These are the names of 15 people who were charged with drug offences in Kingaroy Court this month.

        One feared dead following serious crash on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content One feared dead following serious crash on Burnett Highway

        News A man is feared dead following a serious crash this morning.

        ANNOUNCED: Massive 110 turbine wind farm to be built near Dalby

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: Massive 110 turbine wind farm to be built near...

        News NEW PROJECT: Set to create hundreds of jobs that will boost the economies of Dalby...

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business State’s construction company collapses revealed