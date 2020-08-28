Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has shared a horrific photo of her toilet cistern after noticing it had become difficult to flush.
A woman has shared a horrific photo of her toilet cistern after noticing it had become difficult to flush.
Offbeat

Woman’s toilet filled with snakes

28th Aug 2020 2:48 PM

A North Queensland woman has shared a horrific photo of her toilet cistern after noticing it had become difficult to flush.

Sofie Pearson, who lives in Cordelia on a cane farm said she opened the top of her toilet on Sunday and discovered four snakes wriggling inside, 7 News reported.

"I went to the toilet and then I went to flush it and I really had to push down on the button to get it to work, so I was a bit confused," Ms Pearson said.

"So I figured I'd just pull the top off and check what the issue was."

Ms Pearson, 25, said the four tree snakes inside were between one and four metres in length.

RELATED: Melbourne CBD's bird of prey lays two eggs

The Queensland woman found the four snakes wriggling in the cistern of her toilet.
The Queensland woman found the four snakes wriggling in the cistern of her toilet.

RELATED: Bird flu Victoria: Chickens, emus culled after influenza outbreak

"Four … there were four … was wondering why my toilet was so hard to flush," Ms Pearson said in a Facebook post. All are alive and well."

She said she looked at the snakes for a moment before thinking "that's not right".

She filmed the snakes before calling a friend to remove them.

She said she thinks they got into her house through cracks in her floorboards. They were later released unharmed into nearby cane fields.

Many commenters on the Facebook post were horrified, saying they would have fled immediately.

"I would burn my house down," one person said.

"Blow the toilet up," another suggested.

"Hahaha! I expected one in there not four," another said.

Originally published as Woman's toilet filled with snakes

Sofie Pearson found the snakes after realising her toilet was hard to flush. Picture: 7 News
Sofie Pearson found the snakes after realising her toilet was hard to flush. Picture: 7 News
snakes wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic piece of machinery comes home to Kingaroy

        Premium Content Historic piece of machinery comes home to Kingaroy

        Community THE historic machinery has returned home to Kingaroy Heritage Museum after a six month sprucing.

        BRIGHT FUTURES: Kingaroy State High’s most inspiring students

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURES: Kingaroy State High’s most inspiring...

        Education Their principal calls them the “best of the best”, and it’s not hard to see why...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Weaner cattle sell to strong market at 600 head Murgon sales

        Premium Content Weaner cattle sell to strong market at 600 head Murgon sales

        Rural Export cattle prices also stayed firm at the Fat and Store Sale this week, while...